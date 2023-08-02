Football | A TV commentator was appalled at the US party – condemning the dancing and smiling

“I’ve never seen anything like this”, the former top player marveled at the celebrations caused by securing the next place.

of the United States the celebration after the draw against Portugal was given by the TV commentator Carli Lloyd’s to the power of amazement.

With a 0-0 result, the USA secured a place in the World Cup, but after a very poor performance.

In his playing career, among other things, he won two Olympic golds and two World Championship golds Carli Lloyd is at the World Cup as a commentator for the American TV channel Fox.

He couldn’t understand the players celebrating and taking selfies with supporters when the tournament was about to end.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Lloyd, who saw the images for the first time on air.

Portugal was to send the USA home in added time when it hit the post. The United States survived the situation and went to the next round thanks to a goalless draw.

The team includes many of Lloyd’s teammates from previous years, but the commentator did not spare his criticism.

“You can respect supporters and greet your family. But Dancing and Smiling? The best player of the match was the goal post. You’re lucky you’re not on your way home right now,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd’s comments attracted so much attention that he thought it best to clarify them the next day. Lloyd admitted that he was critical after the draw, but for a reason.

Lloyd reminded that America’s success has been the result of hard work and commitment. He hoped that the culture would pass from one generation to another.

“I want people to understand how much I care about this team,” Lloyd commented the next day For Fox Soccer.

He noted that for 17 years, football was everything to him. Lloyd won two World Championship golds and two Olympic golds in his career.

According to Lloyd, it’s all about attitude, among other things. According to him, some players nowadays are more concerned about their own social media visibility than the success of their team.

“This hurts because I saw the attitude and culture change in the last years of my career. It was a hard place to understand what was coming.”

The United States is the reigning world champion. This time, it finished second in its group, when Holland won the group.