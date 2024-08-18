Football | A turning point in Gnistan’s situation – Oulunkylä stadium will be demolished

Football|The on-site investigation of the Oulunkylä stadium fire has ended.

of Gnistan chairman Antti Uusitalo confirms that the demolition of the football stadium in Oulunkylä will start on Monday.

According to Uusitalo, the club received information from the authorities that the site investigation of the fire has ended. The next step is to dismantle the stadium.

He was the first to tell about it Over.

The demolition work will start immediately on Monday. Discussions with the insurance company can also be started after the site investigation is over.

It may take weeks or even months for the police investigation to be finally concluded.

“From the insurance company’s point of view, completing the site investigation was the most important thing. It’s good that we can now move things forward”, says Uusitalo.

Uusitalo cannot estimate how much the insurance company’s compensation for the damage will be in due course.

The stadium the main grandstand was completely destroyed in the fire and will be demolished. The field was also damaged in the fire. It has to be changed.

Taking care of immediate needs is primarily on the follower’s mind.

“It is obvious that something needs to be done. We want to play in Oulunkylä next spring. The needs of the club and representative team must be served during the winter as well. Something needs to be done quickly. Dressing rooms and team offices are the primary issues. There has to be a place to go to work,” describes Uusitalo.

The fire activated the Finnish football community. Uusitalo says that the club has received around 100,000 euros in donations.

Antti Uusitalo has invested in Gnistan’s rise and development.

In Oulunkylä there was also talk before the start of the season about building a completely new football stadium. Uusitalo emphasized the need for a modern stadium in northern Helsinki, where, in addition to Gnistan, the entire team plays in men’s and women’s leagues at different league levels.

Is it possible that the stadium project would be accelerated together with the city due to the fire?

“The fire messed things up badly. Correcting the current situation and the stadium project are two different things. We have continued to advance the long-term development agenda even after the fire. Now we have to find a solution with which the club’s activities, e.g. match events and others run as quickly as possible under normal circumstances. A challenging equation.”

For both the city and the club, wouldn’t it be most profitable and affordable to look straight ahead and promote a bigger project at once?

“Big projects take time. They involve risks. You can’t think of taking something really temporary and hoping for the best. It is certain that both we and the city have the will to take the matter forward. They also want to actively promote the issue. Maybe I can say that about the bigger project, that hopefully this year we will be able to tell more about it to the public.”

New house at the same time says that the fire or its consequences will not be reflected in the club’s player budget or, for example, in the player solutions for the end of the season.

Gnistan’s men’s representative team will play its home games for the rest of the season in Töölö at the Bolt Arena. The club is ninth in the Veikkausliiga.