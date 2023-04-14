Football | A Tunisian soccer player died after setting himself on fire in protest against police accusations

According to local media, the football player ended up doing what he did outside the police station after hearing terrorism accusations, which he called unfounded.

Tunisian soccer player Nizar Issaoui has died from burns he sustained after setting himself on fire earlier this week. The act of Issaoui, 35, is said to have been a protest against police injustice.

The former major league player and father of four posted a video on Facebook in which he said he was protesting what he said were baseless accusations of terrorism in central Tunisia.

The attacker last played in amateur leagues and was without a player contract before his death. According to the Reuters news agency, Issaoui’s brother Ryad told reporters that doctors were unable to save Issaoui’s life, and he died of third-degree burns.

Local according to the media, Issaoui had committed his extreme act outside the police station after the officers accused him of terrorism after he complained about the prices of bananas.

In a video published on social media, Issaoui cried out about the injustice he experienced, according to Reuters: “Because of a dispute over the price of bananas, I am being accused of terrorism at the police station. About terrorism because of the banana complaint.”

A crowd gathered to demonstrate in front of the police station in question.