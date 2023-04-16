Football Attacking star of the Italian national team and the main league Serie A Roman club Lazio Ciro Immobile was in a car accident in Rome on Sunday morning, told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport. Immobile and her two daughters were in the car that was hit by the tram. Immobile and the daughters were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

“The tram drove towards the red people. Fortunately, I’m fine, only my arm hurts a little,” Immobile said.

The front of Immobile’s car was wrecked. Along with Immobile and her daughters, the tram driver and passengers were taken to the hospital to be checked.

Lazio’s 33-year-old captain Immobile has played 55 matches in the Italian national team and scored 15 goals in them. This season, he has scored 10 goals in 23 league games for Lazio, the latest of which was on Friday when Lazio beat Spezia 3–0.