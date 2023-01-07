Football | A tradition of more than 120 years was broken: no Spaniards at Real Madrid’s opening game

The Spanish giant left with a historic lineup for the Villarreal match. Before tonight, it had played 4,435 matches in which at least one Spaniard had started.

Football Real Madrid, who play in the Spanish premier league, made history on Saturday night by naming a starting line-up for the Villarreal match that did not include a single Spaniard.

The case is a Spanish magazine Marcan according to the first in the club’s history. Real Madrid was founded in March 1902, i.e. almost 121 years ago.

In the historic opening, there were players from seven countries.

The goal is guarded by a Belgian Thibaut Courtois. The French appeared on the field Aurélien Tchouaméni, Ferland Mendy and Karim BenzemaBrazilians Vinicius Junior and Éder Militãothe Germans Antonio Rudiger and Toni KroosCroatian Luka ModricAustrian David Alaba and Uruguayan Federico Valverde.

Villarreal won the match 2–1. Real Madrid’s only goal was completed by captain Benzema from the penalty kick.

Completely without the Spaniards, the team didn’t play now either, because Marco Asensio and Lucas Vázquez got on the field as a substitute.

The other two players replaced on the field were French Eduardo Camavinga and Brazilian Rodrygo.

Real Madrid has previously finished a match without Spanish players. This happened, for example, in the Champions League match against Sheriff played in September 2021. At that time, Lucas Vázquez was the only Spaniard in the starting line-up.