Football | A tough claim from the Dutch champion pilots about the World Cup in Qatar: “Messi should have become a world champion”

Louis van Gaal claimed to the Dutch public broadcasting company that the champion of the Qatar Games had already been decided in advance.

Holland’s piloted the national football team in last year’s World Cup Louis van Gaal doesn’t seem to have gotten over his country’s quarter-final loss to Argentina.

The 72-year-old conker claimed the Dutch broadcasting company NOSthat the champion of the games had already been decided in advance.

Van Gaal’s proteges only succumbed to Argentina in the penalty shootout.

“I don’t really want to talk about it too much. When you see how Argentina get their goals, how we got our goals and how some Argentinian players went over the line without getting punished for it, I think everything was premeditated,” van Gaal said.

Van Gaal was then asked what he meant by his answer.

“I mean everything I say. That [Lionel] From Messi had to get a world champion? I think so,” van Gaal said.

See also Why are you still not taken seriously as a woman in the showroom? Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk spread his arms during the World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.

Argentina defeated Croatia in the semi-final and France in the World Cup final in a penalty shootout.

The Dutch Football Association did not comment on van Gaal’s claims to NOS. Captain of the World Cup team Virgil van Dijk instead, comment on the matter briefly.

“Everyone has the right to their opinion. I don’t share his opinion,” van Dijk said.

Van Gaal received a lesson from Messi right after the heated quarter-final match. The superstar also annoyed the Dutch striker at the same time Wout Weghorst.

“Van Gaal sells the idea of ​​good football. Then he just puts big guys in the penalty area and starts throwing long balls at them,” Messi teased the Spanish newspaper Marcan by.