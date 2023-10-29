Football | A tough blow to Gnistan’s promotion dreams – IFK Mariehamn leads the decisive match 1-0

The Veikkausliiga spot will be decided on Sunday in Mariehamn.

Helsinki Gnistan is in dire straits in the crucial promotion qualifying match of the football Veikkausliiga. The team is losing 0–1 as a guest of IFK Mariehamn when the match is played in the second half.

The first goal of the match was scored by IFK Mariehamn Do Olawe in the 41st minute. The ball luckily drifted to Olawale, who surely placed it in the net from inside the penalty area.

After the opening goal, the hosts had a great place to cling to the league position even more strongly, when Jamie Hopcutt got through alone. However, the finishing attempt was poor, and the ball rolled well past the goal.

IFK Mariehamn was clearly better in the opening half, but Gnistan started the second half more actively. However, the team was not allowed to create extremely dangerous situations.

The teams’ first meeting ended in a goalless draw last Wednesday, so everything will be decided on Sunday in Mariehamn. Gnistan finished second in the First Division, and IFK Mariehamn, on the other hand, rose from the Veikkausliiga relegation place to the qualifiers in the last round.