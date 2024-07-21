Football | A top soccer player was surrounded by a sex video scandal – a family member blackmailed, now threatens to go to prison himself

Football|Hwang Ui-Jo, who plays in the English Premier League, was blackmailed by a family member after a sex video was leaked on social media. Now he himself is accused of embezzlement.

South Korean soccer player Hwang Ui-Jo31, has been involved in several sex video lawsuits, reports The Athletic. Ui-Jo, who was the victim in the previous case, is accused in the latest scandal.

Last week, Ui-Jo was charged in Seoul with stealing sex videos. Two women accuse Ui-Jo of filming them without permission in September 2022.

If Ui-Jo is found guilty, he can receive up to seven years in prison. The South Korean national football team said in November that Ui-Jo was ineligible for the national team due to criminal charges.

“The victim hopes that the truth will come out and that Hwang will learn his lesson and understand how much damage his actions have caused,” says Lee Eun-euianother victim’s attorney

Ui-Jo last sat in court a year ago. Then the sister-in-law of a top player went to prison for blackmail and leaking a sex video.

The chain of events started in June 2023, when Ui-Jo leaked intimate videos to Instagram. The user account that posted the videos claimed to be Ui-Jo’s ex-lover.

Ui-Jo received threatening messages that said there were more videos, and that “it would be funny” if the videos were leaked.

In a surprising twist, the police found out that the messages came from Ui-Jo’s own address.

In more detailed investigations, the sender of the messages was found to be the older brother’s wife, who worked as Ui-Jo’s manager. The woman’s first name is not known to the media, but her last name is Lee.

Lee initially denied the charges and claimed he had been staged. However, he confessed to his crime after additional evidence came to light, and accepted his three-year prison sentence.

“I wanted to teach him a lesson,” Lee said.

He says that he felt betrayed because he had to leave everything behind when he followed Ui-Jo abroad. According to Lee, Ui-Jo did not appreciate her and her husband’s sacrifices.

Ui-Jo represents Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League, but has recently been playing on loan in Spain.