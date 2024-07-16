Football | A top Finnish surgeon operated on the star of FC Barcelona

Football|According to ESPN, Ronald Araújo has a long time ahead of him.

FC Barcelona representative soccer star Ronald Araújo25, will be operated on in Turku in the next few days, club report on their website. The defender is suffering from a hamstring injury.

Lasse Lempainen in 2022.

Araújo was operated on by a Finnish Orthopedist Lasse Lempainenwho operated on the Uruguayan in Turku also in the fall of 2022. Even then it was a hamstring injury.

In addition to Araújo, Lempainen has also operated several other soccer stars in Turku, including Chelsea by Reece James and currently representing PSG Ousmane Dembele’s.

Araújo was injured on July 7 in the quarter-final match of the South American championship tournament Copa América. Uruguay, represented by him, beat Brazil in the match and finished third in the tournament.

Ronald Araújo was devastated when he was sidelined for the Copa América quarter-final with injury.

Barca did not say in their press release about Araújo’s recovery schedule, but US media ESPN did according to sources he could be sidelined for up to four months.

According to ESPN, Barcelona had considered selling Araújo in this summer’s transfer window, but the surgery could change those plans.