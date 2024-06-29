Football | A tiny team from Raasepori teases Helsinki clubs – “Historical act”

Football|Ekenäs IF has been like a thorn in the flesh for Helsinki’s clubs.

First IF, a small promotion from Raasepor, has not been very successful in the Veikkausliiga. The club is last in the standings with only one win.

Still, Ekenäs has the right to bang on braces, at least in the direction of Helsinki. EIF has proven to be a formidable opposition to HJK and Gnistan.

EIF moved up to the Veikkausliiga for this season with Gnistan from Oulu. It was against Gnistan that Ekenäs got their only league win.

EIF has played a 0–0 draw against HJK in the Veikkausliiga. On Wednesday, it caused a big surprise in the Finnish Cup by knocking the club out of the quarterfinals. Ekenäs won the match in a penalty shootout.

“It’s a great, historic act for a small village team to beat the biggest club in Finland, HJK. It tastes good”, EIF’s sports director Peter Haglund anneal.

“And the boys will surely like it too. They have played good games, it was the kind of disciplined game that should always be played.”

EIF’s Kalle Katz in the match against Ilves. Ilves won 2–0.

First league and Veikkausliiga’s departure has flashed before EIF’s eyes in a brutal way. 11 goals scored and 22 conceded in 12 matches tell a harsh story about the team’s level.

“We are coming from the First League, so it will take some time to find our own game,” Haglund admits.

“Mistakes are punished faster in the Veikkausliiga than in the First Division.”

According to Haglund, EIF has played quite well game-wise, but the matches have turned with a small margin in favor of the opponent.

“We have been given easy goals, but the direction is right. Yes it [voittaminen] it’s quite nice, now that there have been goal losses in the league. “

HJK’s beating was a tough trick from EIF. However, the series jumbo still has room for improvement. Haglund hopes that the team will get the necessary boost from knocking down Klubi to rise in the Veikkausliiga standings.

“Now we know we can beat anyone. Of course, we can lose to everyone, which is the beauty of football. Let’s go one game at a time and try to win all the games.”

Next, the team from Tammisaari will get to tease the people from Helsinki on Sunday, June 30, when they arrive in Oulunkylä as guests of Gnistan.

According to Haglund, Wednesday gave “believe to the players”.

“Even though these games are coming at a fairly frequent pace, the goal is to take three points from Gnistan.”