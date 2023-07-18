Football | A three-year legal battle has ended – Ryan Giggs’ assault charges dismissed

Wednesday, July 19, 2023
July 18, 2023
Giggs’ ex-girlfriend was unwilling to give evidence for the new trial.

Manchester United’s former soccer star Ryan Giggs the nearly three-year legal process ended on Tuesday when prosecutors dropped the charges against the Welshman.

Giggs, 49, was accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend and her little sister and controlling behavior towards his ex-girlfriend, but a jury could not find a solution to the case in a trial held last summer.

According to the prosecutor, Giggs’ ex-girlfriend was unwilling to give evidence for a new trial, which led to the charges being dropped.

Giggs worked as the head coach of the Wales national team from 2018 to 2020 before his criminal conviction, and since then has been the manager of Wales Rob Page. Giggs’ coaching contract officially ended in June 2022.

