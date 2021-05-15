Football A terrible setback for the Swedish European Championship team – Zlatan Ibrahimović for up to six weeks

AC Milan said the 39-year-old striker needed up to six weeks to recover from his knee injury.

Football AC Milan, who will play in Italy ‘s main series Serie A, said on Saturday that Zlatan Ibrahimovic needs a six-week recovery period from his knee injury.

If the recovery prediction hits right, the 39-year-old star striker will not be seen in the summer European Championship finals.

Ibrahimović injured his knee in last week’s Juventus match. There was no contact with other players in the situation.

The Milanese club said Ibrahimović visited the experts on Saturday, according to the news agency AFP. The recovery time was determined by that.

Head coach of Sweden Janne Andersson said Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet said it spoke to Ibrahimović on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, he reported his injury preventing him from participating in the European Championships. It’s sad, of course, especially for Zlatan, but also for us, ”Andersson said.

“I hope he returns to the fields as soon as possible.”

Sweden will start the European Championship finals against Spain on June 14th.