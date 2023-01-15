Football | A terrible mistake by the Tottenham goalkeeper was costly

Arsenal beat Tottenham and increased their league lead in the English Premier League.

Premier League the leading Arsenal rumbled a 2-0 away victory over Tottenham in a local match in North London on Sunday night. Although the difference was only two goals, Arsenal’s performance was very convincing, especially in the first half.

The opening goal of Arsenal, who started the match at a furious pace, was seen less than a quarter of an hour later. Arsenal’s Bukayo Sakan hard focus changed direction Ryan from Sessegnon and surprised the goalkeeper by Hugo Lloriswho smashed the ball towards his chest into his own net.

Norwegian star Martin Ödegaard thumped the second hit of the Gunners in the 36th minute in their away home.

Tottenham didn’t get a foothold in the first half, but picked up a bit in the second. Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale however, dealt brilliantly with Tottenham’s few scoring attempts.

Arsenal increased the gap at the top of the league with their win. It is now eight points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who lost their home game against Manchester United on Saturday.

Sunday the other Premier League matches ended in 1–0 home wins.

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace Kai Havertz by scoring a goal and Newcastle Alexander Isak settled the match against Fulham with his 89th minute strike.