Football A surprising proposal from Germany: the European Football Championship final should be postponed to December

Former Berti Vogts, the coach of the German football team, made a surprising suggestion: the European Football Championship final should be postponed to December as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage.

“I challenge Uefan [Euroopan jalkapalloliitto]: postpone the European Championships, ”Vogts writes in his column in German on the t-online site.

“Act now. Otherwise, it’s too late. ”

The European Championship finals are scheduled to take place in 12 countries between June 11 and July 11. The Games were postponed from last summer to next summer.

Vogts thinks the race could start in mid-December.

“Hopefully then, enough people will have been vaccinated to get more supporters into the stadiums,” 74-year-old Vogts writes.

In addition, Vogts believes the Games should be played in one country – one where the viral situation is well under control.

Vogts was winning the European Football Championship gold as both a player and a coach.

Thursday A Uefa spokesman told AFP news agency that there are no plans to postpone the European Championships.

Instead, the director of Eintracht Frankfurt Fredi Bobic, who was winning European Championship gold for Germany in 1996 with Vogts as head coach, agrees with Vogts.

“Holding the European Championships in 12 countries in June 2021 is a fantasy,” Bobic wrote in his own column at t-online.de.

“Besides, it would be a completely wrong signal because of the pandemic.”

Bobic thinks canceling the races altogether is the only sensible option, as other match programs would go completely new if the races were played outside of summer time.