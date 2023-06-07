Football | A surprise gift for the coach who is leaving Napoli: the steering wheel of a stolen Fiat and stolen CDs

Napoli’s ultra-fans surprised and amused Napoli’s champion coach with their homework gift.

of Naples Piloted the Italian football champion in the season that ended after a 33-year hiatus Luciano Spalletti leaves the club coaching, and it’s time for farewells and farewell gifts. In the end, one rather joyful memory for the champion coach came from the club’s extreme supporters, i.e. ultras, tells Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

Spalletti opened a large gift package, which was wrapped in Naples blue gift paper, in the presence of the ultras who covered their faces.

The experienced coach’s expression was saddened and laughter came as soon as the package revealed a car steering wheel and a couple of CDs. Ratti and those couple of Italian singers Stack Daniel’s CDs were from Spalletti’s Fiat Panda, which was stolen in the fall of 2021 when ultras were protesting the club’s performances.

“We’ll give Panda back as long as you disappear,” fans messaged Spalletti at the time.

Spalletti was also given a letter.

“Here’s what’s left of the melted Panda,” Spalletti read with a laugh.

“We told you to disappear. Now we are here to thank you. Maybe you realize that this city is not like the others, and thanks to Pino Daniele’s fake ceeds, you might realize that. Champion of Naples, you are in our hearts. Regards,” thugs.

In the early stages of May, Napoli secured the third championship in the club’s history and the first since 1990, i.e Diego Maradona period. Spalletti said last week that he will leave coaching at least for the next season, stating that he is “quite tired” and that he needs a breather.