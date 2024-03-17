Football | A surprise announcement from Robert Taylor: he chose Inter Miami instead of Huhkaji

Finland the national football team will play an extremely important European Championship play-off match against Wales next Thursday, but Inter, who showed strong performances in Miami Robert Taylor does not play in the match. It's not the injury, it's Taylor announced For those who say they will stay at Inter Miami.

Taylor will therefore not play in the possible further qualifying final, which will be played on Tuesday, March 26.

In practice, it's a matter of refusal – Taylor was already nominated for further qualifying matches. Taylor has received from Huhkajie's head coach Markku from Kanerva quite a bit of playing time in previous international matches.

Inter Miami plays only one match during international matches. It will face the New York Red Bulls on the away field.

With squealers there are also injury concerns. Striker Marcus Forss injured his leg in the weekend round so that he will go for further tests on Monday. After this, it will be clear whether Forss will be able to join the team.