Sunday, June 4, 2023
Football | A supporter fell from the stands and died in Argentina

June 4, 2023
Football | A supporter fell from the stands and died in Argentina

The match between River Plate and Defensa y Justicia was suspended after 26 minutes due to an incident.

Football fan died after falling from the upper stands at the River Plate Monumental Stadium in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires on Saturday. This was reported by the news agency Reuters, among others.

According to River Plate’s press release, the death of a supporter who owned a season ticket is not related to violence or another party.

“The supporter fell from the Sivori Alta grandstand section and died immediately. The medical staff and the police arrived immediately,” the club’s press release states.

The auditorium was 90 percent full at the time of the event. The club said that an external investigation has been launched into the incident.

An investigation into the incident has been started. Picture: Alejandro Pagni/AFP

The new date of the match has not been decided yet. Picture: Alejandro Pagni/AFP

