Football | A strict message from the top judge to adults who shout at children’s games: “Maybe you could think a little”

Football The most experienced current judge in the Veikkausliiga Antti Munukka considers shouting at young referees a big problem.

Everyone who wants to become a referee has followed the sport enough to know that the judges sometimes experience yelling. Possible challenges are also explained in training.

“Then when you’re actually yelled at for the first time, it can feel completely different,” says Munukka.

The 41-year-old top referee works as a refereeing expert in Pallloliito. His tasks include, among other things, training of judges. Last week, Munukka supported the young referee, who had been shouted at by the players and spectators in the 13-year-olds’ match.

“He was upset that the home team’s coaches had not intervened in any way when their players had misbehaved.”

Omelet says that the young judge needed support to continue his career. He stresses that each similar case is too many.

“That should never happen. Yes, there should always be someone who says it’s over. If the coaches don’t understand, then another adult will,” says Munukka.

The inappropriate treatment of young referees came to the fore on Tuesday, when published in HS in an opinion piece it was said that the shouting discouraged the 16–17-year-old judges.

The head referee of the Swedish Football Association Johan Holmqvist the organization discussed the matter already on Wednesday on the website. He wrote that the protection of young people is the task of adults.

According to Holmqvist, unfortunately, the message heard from the fields is still and season after season too often as described in the inscription of the name Futisäiði.

How Does Palloliitto train referees to face similar situations?

“It is especially important that a godfather or mentor is assigned to the first matches, so that there is an experienced referee there, and the young person is not left alone but receives support,” Holmqvist answers.

“Sometimes it can be difficult for a 15-year-old to intervene in an adult’s bad behavior. An experienced referee can help with that too.”

The training emphasizes the importance of communication and tells the referee about the teams’ help. Intervening in bad behavior is also the task of the home team.

“We have a lot of dialogue with the teams and clubs to ensure that the teams and spectators behave as well as possible in their games,” says Munukka.

Everyone’s removing screams from soccer matches is an impossible task. It is still extremely important that reasonable people intervene in inappropriate behavior.

This does not mean banning discussion of refereeing. It should and can definitely be discussed, as long as the inappropriateness is left out.

“Many young referees need feedback. Encouraging and developing feedback only serves the purpose. You should think about how to present your opinion,” says Holmqvist.

The work of referees can be uncertain at the beginning of their career, and their young age can also increase uncertainty. That’s why what the spectators or coaches say has a big impact.

“If you don’t get encouraging feedback, but have to face inappropriate behavior, then unfortunately it can happen pretty quickly that you leave the whole hobby,” Holmqvist knows.

Experienced as a judge, Munukka is ready to help his juniors. For example, last week Munukka offered to call the young judge mentioned above himself.

“He said just call. Then I called and talked to him. I tried to bring out my own experiences,” he says.

“I’m sure there are many out there who experience these same things. They just don’t communicate and then consider quitting.”

In the same week, Munukka encountered another similar case. He also called this judge after hearing from his colleague that the young man who received strong feedback did not want to continue.

“These are real problems, although we currently have a strong suction on the refereeing course.”

Holmqvist thinks the situation will be better, the more support can be given to the referees around the matches. He also wants the clubs to understand their responsibility.

Emotions and passion are part of sports, but they do not justify bad behavior. How can the matter be sharpened even better for the spectators and coaches?

“By bringing this matter up constantly so that understanding also grows. This often starts at a high level,” Holmqvist answers and gives a recent example.

“When the referees were on their way home from the Europa League final, pictures were spread on social media in which fans still at the airport behaved badly towards the referee and his entire family.”

English judge Anthony Taylor was already in the stadium by AS Roma’s coach José Mourinho’s robbed, which no doubt served as an example to the Italian fans.

Antti Munukka made his debut as a referee in the Veikkausliiga on June 8, 2007, which is almost 16 years ago. Photo from summer 2017.

At the top level referees naturally experience criticism as well, but Munukka is strict about one thing. Referees of children’s games must not be yelled at.

“Everyone is learning at lower levels and in junks. When there’s a 15-year-old whistling a football match, maybe you should think a little before opening your mouth.”

Munukka debuted as a league referee on June 8, 2007, which is almost 16 years ago, so he knows how the use of language towards referees has developed.

“I know that I am also shouted at from the stands, but the respect with the players and coaches is at a very high level,” says Munukka.

According to him, there is surprisingly little negative feedback in Veikkausliiga. Evaluation and criticism are part of the matter, and Munukka does not take the shouting personally. At times, screams may still require action from the referee.

Like the situation is, for example, racist yelling directed at a player.

“They have to be dealt with, but if someone yells at me about a penalty or a yellow card, it goes in one ear and out the other. It does not affect in any way.”

Munukka started as a referee at the age of 15, i.e. as young as possible.

“I remember that when I was a referee in Kakkones, I had a challenging phase in my career. I don’t remember anything like this from the beginning of my career,” he says.

“I have always had colleagues and friends around me, with whom I have solved these issues. I always try to talk about things and share my feelings with trusted colleagues. That way you can disassemble and process them.”