Football | A startling gesture from the German World Cup team in Qatar

German players protest against Fifa.

Germany’s national team players staged a visible protest against Fifa before their opening match at the World Cup in Qatar. Before the match, the German players posed for a team photo as usual, but then took a stand by covering their mouths with their hands.

Under the threat of punishment, the international football association Fifa has forbidden national team captains from wearing the OneLove rainbow ribbon, symbolizing the rights of sexual minorities, on their arms. The referees checked the German goalkeeper before the match Manuel Neuer’s the sleeve.

Homosexual relationships are illegal in Qatar, and according to a report by the human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW), the mistreatment of sexual and gender minorities has continued in Qatar even on the eve of the soccer World Cup.

“With the captain’s armband, we want to show the values ​​that the German national team cherishes: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other countries, we want our voices to be heard”, the German national team with a Twitter account gutted.

“Human rights are not a matter of negotiation, and this was not a political message. Human rights should be a given, but that is not the case. That’s why sending this message is important,” another tweet continued.

“Banning the tape is the same as gagging. We stand by our position.”

The tape that Manuel Neuer put on his arm was examined before the match.

Previously The German football association DFB has warned Fifa that it plans to take Fifa’s ban on the use of rainbow tape to the International Court of Appeal for Sport, CAS.

The captains of seven European national teams would have liked to wear a OneLove band on their arm at the World Cup in Qatar.

“Fifa has forbidden us to use the symbol of human rights and diversity. Fifa has threatened with big punishments without any specifics. The DFB wants to find out whether Fifa’s actions are legal,” a representative of the German Football Association Stefan Simon commented to the German newspaper Bild.