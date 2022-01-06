Friday, January 7, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football A special situation in Italian Serie A: Inter warmed up before the match, even though the team knew it would be canceled

by admin
January 6, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The entire Bologna team had been quarantined, so the team could not arrive at home.

6.1. 16:27 | Updated 6.1. 16:37

Football Italy’s top Serie A team Milan Inter arrived at the warm-up stadium at Bologna on Thursday, although the match was not played. Inter also knew the match would be canceled.

It tells about this, among other things Football-Italia.

According to the match schedule, Inter was to face Bologna on Thursday at 1.30 pm Finnish time.

Playing was not possible because the local health authorities had quarantined the Bologna team for five days due to corona infections. Four infections have been identified in the team.

Despite the opponent’s quarantine, Inter entered the stadium as if the match were being played, as the Italian Football Association did not officially postpone the match to a later date.

According to Football-Italy, Inter can now get a 3-0 win after arriving on the field, but Bologna is likely to appeal the decision. If the appeal is upheld, the match will be played later.

.
#Football #special #situation #Italian #Serie #Inter #warmed #match #team #knew #canceled

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Cagliari, Mazzarri: "We overturned the result, so much euphoria but salvation is still far away"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.