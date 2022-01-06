Football A special situation in Italian Serie A: Inter warmed up before the match, even though the team knew it would be canceled

The entire Bologna team had been quarantined, so the team could not arrive at home.

6.1. 16:27 | Updated 6.1. 16:37

Football Italy’s top Serie A team Milan Inter arrived at the warm-up stadium at Bologna on Thursday, although the match was not played. Inter also knew the match would be canceled.

It tells about this, among other things Football-Italia.

According to the match schedule, Inter was to face Bologna on Thursday at 1.30 pm Finnish time.

Playing was not possible because the local health authorities had quarantined the Bologna team for five days due to corona infections. Four infections have been identified in the team.

Despite the opponent’s quarantine, Inter entered the stadium as if the match were being played, as the Italian Football Association did not officially postpone the match to a later date.

According to Football-Italy, Inter can now get a 3-0 win after arriving on the field, but Bologna is likely to appeal the decision. If the appeal is upheld, the match will be played later.