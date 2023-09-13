Football | A solar power plant is coming to the roof of the Bolt arena, energy production will start this fall

A solar power plant will be built on the roof of HJK’s home stadium Bolt Arena.

Helsinki the football club’s home stadium, Bolt-arena, will use self-produced solar energy in the future.

Lumme Energia’s sister company Solarigo Systems plans to build a solar power plant on the roof of the arena. HJK announced the matter on Wednesday.

The power plant is supposed to start producing energy at the end of autumn.

162 solar panels will be installed on the roof of Klubipäädy, Solarigo’s project manager Juho Laasonen says in the announcement. According to Laasonen, its income would cover the annual consumption of 41 apartment buildings.

for HJK using a solar power plant is above all a question of responsibility. The club’s goal is to be carbon neutral by 2025.

CEO of the club Aki Riihilahti says in the press release that the goal is tough, but work has been done on it for years.

“Responsibility shouldn’t just be pretty words on paper, but together with our partners, HJK is committed to doing bold and innovative things that will help us reach our goal,” says Riihilahti.

I follow the sales director Esko Villmanin according to HJK’s goal is that in the future all events in the arena will be carbon neutral. Environmental values ​​are already important to many organizations when suitable venues are scouted.