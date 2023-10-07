Football | A shocking situation in the Premier League match – Chris Basham suffered an open fracture in his supporting leg

Sheffield United’s Chris Basham was seriously injured on Saturday.

English The Premier League saw a gruesome injury in Saturday’s round.

The match between Fulham and Sheffield United took a surprising turn when Sheffield Chris Basham was injured in a brutal way.

Basham carried the ball on the wing and was about to cross the ball into the Fulham goal. As he kicked, his supporting leg cracked open from the force of the movement. There was no contact with the opposing player in the situation.

Bashim was left lying on the surface of the grass in pain with his leg in an unnatural position. The audience reacted to the disconsolate sight by covering their eyes, among other things. The player himself screamed on the field in pain and shock.

Viaplay’s Swedish director did not like the fact that the situation was shown in slow motion again.

“Oh, oh, oh. A terrible sight. Why is this being shown,” he questioned.

Social media reacted to the injury with disbelief.

“How can that even be possible”, said one.

Fulham won the match 3–1.

Bashim was treated on the field before being taken to hospital.

Opponents were also shocked by the injury.

Premier League season Tottenham, who started without losses, climbed to the top of the league with a 1-0 away win over Luton, even though the team lost its star in August Harry Kane.

Ange Postecoglou the defenders had to play the entire second half undermanned Yves Bissouman after the red card, but the Dutch pair Micky van de Ven’s the hit lifted the underpowered visiting team past Manchester City to the top spot in the series.

Tottenham’s previous league championship was more than 60 years ago, in the 1960-61 season. The current season is only a good fifth behind, but at the moment the outlook for the London club seems promising.

The top spot in the Premier League could change again on Sunday, when third-placed Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City meet in the top game.

Manchester United managed to defeat Brentford’s 2-1 Scottish substitute in front of his home crowd Scott McTominay with two late goals.

Erik ten Hag coached United was already sinking to its fifth league loss of the season, but McTominay brought the red shirts level in the third minute of extra time and fired the home team to victory, when the match was already in overtime.

United lost to Crystal Palace in the league last week and unexpectedly lost to Galatasaray in the Champions League at the beginning of the week.

Another big club looking for direction, Chelsea, also got a relief result in the league round, when the Londoners beat Burnley strongly 4–1 in the away game.

Everton took a comfortable 3-0 home win over Bournemouth and made a dent in the relegation line. Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest played out a goalless draw.