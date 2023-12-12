Football | A shocking report on the women's World Cup tournament: every Fifth was the target of social media harassment

Almost half of the harassing messages were homophobic or sexist in nature.

Which A fifth of the players of last summer's World Cup women's soccer tournament were harassed on social media during the games, according to a report by the umbrella organization of the International Football Association Fifa and players' associations FIFPro.

In their research, Fifa and FIFpro analyzed a total of 5.1 million social media posts and comments, which concerned a total of 697 players and coaches of the tournament.

Fifa said that 152 players received targeted “discriminatory, insulting and threatening messages” online. Almost half of the harassing messages were homophobic or sexist in nature.

The study found that players at the Women's World Cup were 29 percent more likely to be harassed than players at last year's Men's World Cup in Qatar. Based on the data, the USA team received the most harassing messages during the tournament held in Australia and New Zealand.

“If there's one thing apart from losing, footballers suffer the most, it's offensive commentary – all the taunts and insults,” the Colombian player Leicy Santos said in the report.

“We are professional football players, but above all people. Some players can tolerate the insults they receive online, but not all. This is a very sensitive topic in terms of mental health.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised that no backward steps will be taken in combating harassment.

“Discrimination has no place in football and society,” Infantino emphasized.