Football | A shocking brawl broke out in Sweden at the world’s biggest junior football tournament: one person was beaten bloody and the other team hid in the forest

World at the biggest junior football tournament, the Gothia Cup in Gothenburg, shocking events were witnessed on Friday. Swedish newspapers, among others, reported on the matter Göteborgs-Posten and Aftonbladet.

According to Göteborgs-Posten, an argument broke out between the two teams during a match played at Slottsskogsvallen, where the French and American junior teams met. The match was decided by a penalty shoot-out, after which the celebration of the winning team irritated the opponents, and a brawl began.

The newspaper’s source who was there says that a “big fight” started on the field. The situation calmed down after a while when one of the teams left the field. However, the opponent followed the team outside the stadium, where the next fight started. In connection with the events, one person was beaten bloody.

Situation calmed down when the police arrived. By then, one team had hid in the forest and the other had returned to the stadium.

“Players and parents of our team have been injured. The youngsters are injured, and one parent needs stitches. The ambulance is coming,” a member of the other team described the events immediately after the fight.

“This should not happen on the football field. We are there to have fun, not to kick people lying on the ground. Parents are crying, they were kicked in the face. They didn’t do anything,” he continued.

Gothia Cup removed the team that caused the fight from the tournament. The tournament will also report the matter to the team’s home football association.

“On behalf of the Gothia Cup, the club in question is no longer welcome to the tournament,” Gothia Cup’s communications manager Malin Fahlén told Aftonbladet.