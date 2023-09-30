Football | A serious situation in Holland – the goalkeeper hit the surface of the field, a defibrillator was rushed to the scene

The match between RKC Wallwijk and Ajax had to be abandoned.

of the Netherlands a rough situation took place in the men’s football premier league match on Saturday night, Dutch newspapers report De Telegraaf and A.D.

Goalkeeper of RKC Waalwijk Etienne Vaessen28, crashed the Ajax striker By Brian Brobbeyn with in the 84th minute of the game. The Dutch striker’s knee hit Vaessen’s head.

Vaessen hit the surface of the field so that it quickly became clear to the other players that the situation was serious. An unconscious Vaessen was left lying on the grass, and blankets were brought to the scene to prevent filming of the injured goalkeeper.

A defibrillator used for resuscitation was rushed to the field.

Photographed by Etienne Vaessen in early September.

Dutch magazines the whole stadium of Mandemakers fell silent, and some of Vaessen’s teammates cried. Waalwijk’s players were directed to the sideline, and after five minutes of treatment, Vaessen was carried on a stretcher to the stadium’s shelters.

Even at that stage, it was not clear what Vaessen’s condition was, as the goalkeeper was protected from prying eyes.

According to De Telegraaf, Vaessen was resuscitated for several minutes, but the situation ended happily as he regained consciousness.

Executive Director of Waalwijk Frank van Mosselveld the Dutch public radio opened the situation for NOS.

“Etienne was unconscious for a while. The medical men immediately started resuscitation, but it seems that it was not a heart problem. He [Vaelsen] was already coming to his senses when he left the field, but he didn’t know where he was,” van Mosselveld said.

Match was suspended after the injury, and a few days later it was announced that it would not continue on Saturday.

Ajax led the match at the time of suspension with goals 3–2.