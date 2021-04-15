Football A screaming tear burst at the football studio when it was revealed that expert Peter Crouch had forgotten his rare Champions League goals

Crouch is one of a few English footballers.

15.4. 14:47

Part footballers claim to remember all the goals they take, some are proven not to be rare.

This was well demonstrated on Wednesday at the British Channel BT Sport Champions League studio.

The host of the channel said that Manchester City Phil Foden was the Fifth English Player to score in both semi-finals of the semi-finals. City knocked down Dortmund twice with 2-1 goals and advanced to the semifinals.

From studio experts From Peter Crouch, From Owen Hargreaves and From Joleon Lescott were asked who were the other four players.

Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard came quickly. Raheem Sterlingin with the studio host helped, but on the fourth he expected especially from one of the experts.

“Peter Crouch,” the host noted, causing the trio to tear into a long laugh.

“I was a good player,” Crouch found a laugh scene from the holiday.

“I would have asked how Phil Foden might feel, but you obviously have no smell,” the host acknowledged to Crouch, causing the trio to burst out laughing again.

Crouch succeeded in scoring in both semi-finals of the Liverpool shirt in the 2006-0 season, when the team dropped PSV Eindhoven with 4-0 co-goals.