Thursday, July 28, 2022
Football | A rude defeat for SJK in Norway – the sky on the Euro courts ended

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2022
in World Europe
Lilleström won 5–2 at home.

Seinäjokelia club SJK’s day on the Eurocourts ended when Norwegian Lilleström won 5-2 at home in the 2nd leg of the 2nd qualifying round of the Football Conference League. Lilleström continues to the 3rd round of the qualifiers with a combined score of 6–2.

Ifeany Onyedika took Lilleström into the lead in the 23rd minute, but Nooa Laine brought SJK level eight minutes later. Holmbert Fridjonsson however, Lilleström took the lead at the break, and the Icelandic striker’s show continued in the opening quarter of the second half. Two hits gave Fridjonsson a hat trick and made Lilleström run away from the visitors. In the final stages Colin Roesler still painted for Lilleström and Diego Rojas for SJK.

