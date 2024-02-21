Football | A replacement is being sought for Petteri Kari, who resigned – “This is not a one-person show”

Referee associations hope for more openness and transparency in decision-making.

Football Association of the Secretary General Marco Casagrande and a board member Ari Murtonen according to the work to find the chairman of the referee committee is already underway. The Football Association announced last week on Mondaythat Petteri Kari has resigned from the referee committee and his position as chairman of the referee committee.

“I have been in contact with the presidents of the clubs (referee associations) and received general views from them to support my preparatory work,” says Murtonen.

The Finnish Football Federation is scheduled to elect a new chairman for the referee committee at its meeting on March 21. Murtonen is responsible for the preparation of the matter.

“There are no names yet. I would think that maybe 10-15 in March, it will be possible to get a proposal to the board of the union for the upcoming meeting”, Murtonen thinks.

Referee associations whose wishes have been heard by Murtonen are the Premier Referee Club, the National League Referee Association and the Futsal Premier Referee Club.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper news in January, among other things, regarding the accusations related to the abuse of power, which have been presented to three judges in recent years, Petteri Kari, Jouni Hyytää and Mattias Gestranius towards.

The Balloliitto, on the other hand, launched an internal audit last fall, in which it investigated potential problems with top refereeing and the refereeing committee.

General Secretary Casagrande stated in the Balloliitto's press release last week that “improper and bad behavior has been identified”, but no “crimes or matters on the basis of which it would be necessary to initiate other official or disciplinary processes” have come to light.

Anyway, Kari left her job. He was the chairman of the referee committee since 2022.

Petteri Kari was a referee in the Veikkausliiga between 1997 and 2016. Photo from 2013.

Casagrande states that the aim is to improve the trust between top referees and referee decision-makers, for example by increasing mutual discussion. The word openness comes up in the Secretary General's speech.

“Perhaps the biggest problem has been that since the umbrella organizations, the solutions have not always been well justified. It must be part of the current culture that all decisions should be opened up and justified if possible.”

“Of course, you have to distinguish that dissatisfaction with a solution and possible inappropriate behavior are different things,” Casagrande reminds.

“ “You have to remember that this is not a one-person show, but increasing openness, transparency and the predictability of decisions belongs to the entire referee committee.”

Murtonen according to him, the message of the referee associations has also been clear when he has done his preparatory work to find the chairman of the committee. The referee associations hope for transparency and openness in their operations from the future chairman.

“You have to remember that this is not a one-person show, but increasing openness, transparency and the predictability of decisions belongs to the entire referee committee,” says Murtonen.

Murtonen believes that there will be a candidate or candidates who meet the criteria.

“Of course, these are voluntary tasks, so there is not always a huge rush for them. But here is a perspective for a person who is interested in the development of Finnish refereeing.”

Accusations of the three who were targeted, Hyytä was the head referee of the Finnish Football Association in the years 2017–2021. Today, he is a referee observer and works on the VAR, i.e. video refereeing, project on behalf of the association.

The accusations against him were related to the time when he was the head referee. Casagrande stated last week To Ylethat in the case of Hyytiä, matters were already dealt with at that time and no new accusations have appeared since then.

Like Hyytiä and Kari, Gestranius is a former top referee. Today, he is the coach of the top referees in Pallloliito.

“There have been discussions with him (Gestranius). They are bilateral discussions related to the management and the coaching and support of his activities,” says Casagrande.