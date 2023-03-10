Football | A rare taunt from the opposing team to Cristiano Ronaldo after the top game

Al-Nassr, represented by Ronaldo, lost the top spot in the Saudi Arabian league after losing to their worst rival.

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was subjected to rare ridicule on Thursday.

Al-Nassr, represented by Ronaldo, lost to Al-Ittihad 0-1 in the top fight of Saudi Arabia’s premier league, which meant a change in the league lead. Al-Ittihad now leads the league by a point over Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo had one great chance to score in the match, but his left-footed shot was blocked by the goalkeeper.

The winning goal of the match was seen in the 80th minute, when the Brazilian Rosemary placed the ball in the bottom corner from a drive through.

After the match, Al-Ittihad acknowledged Ronaldo on Twitter. The club released a short video featuring the team’s left back Zakaria Al-Hawsawi snatched the ball from the Portuguese star with a sliding tackle.

“Where’s Ronaldo?” Al-Ittihad asked in connection with the video.

It is quite rare that opposing players are acknowledged, as usually teams emphasize the successes of their own players.