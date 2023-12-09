Bayern Munich’s first defeat of the season was rare.

9.12. 20:03

Germany’s football powerhouse Bayern Munich had a hard time in the Bundesliga on Saturday, when Eintracht Frankfurt inflicted their first league defeat of the season on their guests from Munich. And there was no room for explanations: Eintracht’s victory figures against the big club were no less than 5–1.

Bayern have lost by four or more goals in the Bundesliga only four times this millennium. The last time such a thing happened was in November 2019, and even then Eintracht was the winner with its 5–1 victory.

Eintracht led the match 3–1 after the opening half and scored two more goals during the first quarter of the second half. The last time Bayern scored five goals in the first 60 minutes in the Bundesliga was in 1975 – when it was any club other than Eintracht Frankfurt (a 6-0 win at the time).

Eintracht’s home strength has also been witnessed this fall by HJK, who lost the Conference League match in Frankfurt in October 0–6.

Bayern’s shock defeat may open the way for the Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky for the club Leverkusen. Leverkusen, who played their first 13 league games of the season without a loss, will face Stuttgart on Sunday, and with a win, the gap to second place Bayern would increase to six points. Stuttgart is third in the league and will be the home team in Sunday’s match.

The second Finnish player in the Bundesliga by Fredrik Jensen Augsburg lost to Werder Bremen 0–2. Jensen was again in Augsburg’s opener, coming on as a substitute in the 86th minute. Augsburg is ninth in the series.