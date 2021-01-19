Football A rare goal was seen in the second league of England: the goalkeeper shot a goal kick directly into the opponent’s net

Tom King’s goal kick sank irresistibly into the net.

Football Goalkeeper for Newport in the English Second League Tom King probably made the most special rapture of his career on Tuesday night.

King scored a goal after 12 minutes. The opening kick flew almost into the opponent’s Cheltenham penalty area, took one bounce, went over the Cheltenham goalkeeper and sank into the net.

Right at the end of the half, Cheltenham tied the match 1-1. The match is in progress.

Newport leads the Second League, the fourth highest league in England. Cheltenham is sixth.