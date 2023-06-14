Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Football | A radical recommendation from the Swedish Football Association: no headbutting exercises for children under 10 years old

June 14, 2023
in World Europe
The recommendations and guidelines of the medical committee of the football association were published on Wednesday.

Finland The medical committee of the Football Association published by on Wednesday, new recommendations related to hitting and instructions for preventing head injuries.

This can be seen most concretely in the training of the smallest football juniors.

“It is not recommended for under 10-year-olds to practice kicking with a football at all, and for older age groups very moderately with a lighter ball”, physiotherapist specializing in neurology and concussion rehabilitation Matti Vartiainen says.

“Exercises in which football is tackled should be done very moderately even in adults, both for long periods of time and also within one training session.”

According to the recommendations, players must be prepared to observe balls coming from the air even in training for small children. The development list also includes the players’ readiness for contact and control of the head and spine.

“Exercises that increase coordination and movement control are recommended to be done at least a couple of times a week. It’s good for the coach to make sure that the player has the basic skills before moving on to more demanding exercises,” says Vartiainen.

Committee chairman Tommi Vasankari says that the guidelines are based on current research data and other countries’ guidelines on the subject.

“The recommendations given by the Football Association in relation to the main game are very moderate and they also take into account the fact that they serve the game and player development,” he says.

Efforts have previously been made to reduce the potential health and dementia risks of football in England and Scotland, for example.

The English Football Association decided in July of last year that Pushing the ball will be banned in all matches for under-12s in the 2022-2023 season.

The Scottish Football Association banned kicking for under 12s already in January 2020.

of Nottingham according to a recent university study, former soccer players are almost 3.5 times more likely to have neurodegenerative diseases than a control group and have a higher risk of being diagnosed with dementia.

A study was published in Scotland in 2019, where the findings are completely in line with the English study.

