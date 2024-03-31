Football | A radical change in the Premier League – the home team loses one of its advantages

The tasks of ball boys and girls are changing in the Premier League.

Football The English Premier League has ordered ball boys and girls to stop returning balls to players, British newspaper The Telegraph tells.

The reason behind the change is an effort to prevent the unfair advantage that the home team can get from its own ball boys.

In the future, the balls that flew out of the field are placed in special ball cones. In addition, the new rules prohibit ball boys and girls from standing near the ball cones.

The Premier League hopes this will make it clear to players that they must retrieve the ball themselves.

Reformation with that, there is no chance in the Premier League to score a goal similar to Liverpool's Divock Origi scored against FC Barcelona in the Champions League in May 2019.

At that time, Liverpool received a corner kick, but the ball intercepted by Barcelona's defense bounced off the advertising fence behind the goal line and back onto the field. The ball boy delivered the new ball to the corner flag quickly, and Origi kicked the extra ball out of the field.

Trent Alexander-Arnold seemed to walk away from the corner kick, but turned to give a quick corner kick in front of the goal, from which Origi continued the ball into the goal.

Thanks to the ball boy, Liverpool's 4–0 hit finally took the team to the Champions League final with 4–3 on aggregate.

Change also prevents clashes between ball boys and players or coaching.

The coach of Coventry, which plays in England's second level in the Championship Mark Robins fanned the away win over Wolverhampton in front of the ball boy.

After the match, he apologized for his behavior and explained that he had been provoked earlier when a 13-year-old ball boy had dropped the ball from his hand, smiled and walked away.

The goalkeeper of Fulham, who plays in the Premier League Bernd Leno on the other hand, in an away match against Bournemouth in December, he lightly pushed the ball boy who was delaying the return of the ball.

Chelsea star Eden Hazard was sent off in January 2013 in a league cup match against Swansea when he kicked a ball boy who had thrown himself on the ball in the side.

The sequence of events is displayed Sky News in the published news video.

The ball boy in question has become a successful businessman, according to The Telegraph, and he recently met Hazard at a promotional event for his drinks brand.

