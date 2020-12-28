No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football A playful dog spinning a piece of shoes in his mouth on the field interrupted a football match in Bolivia – Video shows how the dog was eventually carried away

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
December 28, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The dog eventually had to be carried out of the field.

Dog ran a piece of shoe with his teeth on the football field and interrupted the football game for several minutes in Bolivia, according to the news agency Reuters. You can watch the event in the video above.

A match between the local Nacional Potosí and The Strongest was played in the city of Potosí on Christmas Eve.

Playful the affected dog spun on the field, not caring for a slight haste. The game only came to an end when the local team player lifted the dog in his arms and carried it out of the field.

The local team eventually lost the match with numbers 3-0.

Potosi the city is known for its mines from which silver has been mined since the 1540s. The mines are still of great economic importance to the city’s residents. Potosí is located at an altitude of over 3,900 meters on the plateau of the Altiplano.

There are significant numbers of homeless dogs in Bolivia that live on the streets of cities.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Those 10 films, in which the soul shivered after seeing the 'dirty truth' of husband and wife

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2020 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.