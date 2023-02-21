Football | A Newcastle supporter was shocked: the dog had torn up the tickets for the expected Wembley final

Alan Carling was first upset by Newcastle’s first home defeat of the season. A surprise made by the dog was waiting at home.

Football A passionate supporter of Newcastle, who play in the English Premier League Alan Carling experienced two shocks in a short period of time last Saturday.

First, Newcastle lost their home match for the first time this season in the Premier League, when Liverpool went for a 2-0 away win.

After the match, Carling went home. When she opened her door, the sight was a shock: her dog, Rudy, had chewed and torn the contents of the letter in the mail into small pieces.

The letter contained two tickets to next Sunday’s League Cup final at London’s Wembley, where Newcastle will face Manchester United.

Carling told about the incident with pictures on his Facebook page, which has been reported by several British media, among others Sportbible.

Carling tried his best to tear (!) the humor out of the incident.

“Here is my dog ​​Rudy. Rudy is a little puppy bastard and thinks letters in the mail are intrusions into his home,” Carling wrote.

On the other hand, he said, maybe the dog wanted to play a joke by eating the Wembley tickets.

“Dog for sale for five pounds or nearest offer.”

Carling probably has the opportunity to get new versions of the tickets. One person who commented to him stated: “I’ve lost the final match tickets twice. Just contact the club and pick up copies from the Wembley box office before the match.”

Next Sunday, Newcastle will have the opportunity to return to the trophy case for the first time since 1969, when the club won the UEFA Cup and the Europa League’s predecessor, the Fair Cup.