Football | A new twist: Juventus loses ten points

Juventus were initially penalized 15 points for accounting irregularities, but the penalty was rescinded. Now came a new punishment.

Football the Italian giant Juventus lost ten points and fell several places lower in the league table. At the same time, the team’s chances of reaching next season’s Champions League weakened.

Juventus was initially penalized with 15 points for accounting irregularities. The reason for the punishment imposed by the Italian football federation FIGC was that Juventus were considered to have artificially used player transfers to increase their balance sheet.

In April, the point penalty was revoked, but after a new hearing, it was imposed less than the original and published on Monday evening.

The former chairman of Juventus Andrea Agnelli and former CEO Maurizio Arrivabene long trustee bans remained in effect.