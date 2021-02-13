Football A new confusing controversy arose between Gareth Bale and José Mourinho over the player’s Instagram update: “It was completely flawed”

Gareth Bale praised the very past exercise. According to José Mourinho, the player was injured.

Football The manager of Tottenham, who plays in the English Premier League José Mourinho said at a media conference on Friday that Gareth Balen The Instagram update was at odds with reality.

Bale, who played for Real Madrid on a loan agreement in Tottenham, was out of the team on Wednesday when they lost the England Cup match to Everton after extra time with 5-4 goals.

Mourinho said Friday that Bale had asked to get into the studies after he dropped out of last Monday’s exercises. On Tuesday, however, Bale posted a message on Instagram: “Good practice today.”

“There was a contradiction between posting and reality,” Mourinho said BBC’s by.

Bale hasn’t managed to get into the opening line-up in Tottenham in just a few games during the season, and at least Instagram messaging doesn’t improve the manager-player gap.

“From the beginning of the period, I have tried to keep things private and within closed doors, but now I felt that the matter had to intervene,” Mourinho said.

“Maybe the message wasn’t even his responsibility. I do not know, but it gave the impression that ‘the exercise was good and I’m ready’ and it was totally false. “

Mourinhon according to the investigations, it did not appear that Bale was injured.

“But his knowledge still existed and coaches, sports science and medical people can never be against a player’s feelings because the player’s feelings are much more important than the rest of us. So he was not ready to play. It’s that simple. ”

According to Mourinho, Bale will be in the Tottenham lineup in Saturday’s City match if the player is okay.