Sunday, October 1, 2023
Football | A new attendance record for a women’s league match in England – that’s where Arsenal’s joy ended

October 1, 2023
Football | A new attendance record for a women's league match in England – that's where Arsenal's joy ended

54,115 spectators came to the match between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Football A new attendance record was set in the English Women’s Super League on Sunday. The opening match of the season between Arsenal and Liverpool was attended by 54,115 spectators at the Emirates Stadium.

The previous record was also set in Arsenal’s home match. Last season, the North London Local match between Arsenal and Tottenham attracted 47,367 spectators.

Sunday’s match ended with a 1–0 victory for the away team Liverpool Miri Taylor’s with a goal in the first half. Arsenal were still playing without their star players who were injured last season Leah Williamson, Vivianne Miedemaa and Beth Mead.

