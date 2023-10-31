Football | A nasty clash in the Nations League – England’s topper was carried off the field on a stretcher

Manchester City Central Defender Alex Greenwood collided with Belgium’s Jassina Blom and injured himself.

Women’s The League of Nations continued on Tuesday evening in different parts of Europe. Helmarit continued his lively performances and claimed a 2–0 victory over Croatia.

Belgium, on the other hand, faced England at home. In the match played in Leuven, a scary situation was seen in the 19th minute, when the host country Jassina Blom and England Alex Greenwood bumped their heads together ominously.

– Blom was able to walk to the substitute’s bench himself, but Greenwood was surrounded by doctors and medical staff, Sky Sports reports.

Greenwood was treated on the field for a long time and finally he had to be carried off the field on a stretcher.

– Nobody would want to see something like this on the football field, Sky Sports Charlotte Marsh commented on the unfortunate injury.

Jess Carter came from the exchange to replace Manchester City’s topper in the English defense line.

The match is at 2-2 in the second half.