Tuesday, October 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | A nasty clash in the Nations League – England’s topper was carried off the field on a stretcher

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 31, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | A nasty clash in the Nations League – England’s topper was carried off the field on a stretcher

Manchester City Central Defender Alex Greenwood collided with Belgium’s Jassina Blom and injured himself.

Women’s The League of Nations continued on Tuesday evening in different parts of Europe. Helmarit continued his lively performances and claimed a 2–0 victory over Croatia.

Belgium, on the other hand, faced England at home. In the match played in Leuven, a scary situation was seen in the 19th minute, when the host country Jassina Blom and England Alex Greenwood bumped their heads together ominously.

– Blom was able to walk to the substitute’s bench himself, but Greenwood was surrounded by doctors and medical staff, Sky Sports reports.

Greenwood was treated on the field for a long time and finally he had to be carried off the field on a stretcher.

– Nobody would want to see something like this on the football field, Sky Sports Charlotte Marsh commented on the unfortunate injury.

Jess Carter came from the exchange to replace Manchester City’s topper in the English defense line.

See also  Crimes IS: Rapper Milan Jaff sentenced to more than a year in prison for aggravated assault

The match is at 2-2 in the second half.

#Football #nasty #clash #Nations #League #Englands #topper #carried #field #stretcher

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Taibilla Commonwealth begins improvements to the supply in Mula

The Taibilla Commonwealth begins improvements to the supply in Mula

Recommended

No Result
View All Result