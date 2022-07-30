Football | A lucky fan was able to take a penalty kick in a Premier League team match – resulting in a cool-headed goal

Football fan Paul Stratton got on the field in the training match between Everton and Dynamo Kyiv. He received a shot as a reward for his work for the Ukrainians.

30.7. 15:34

Everton supporter Paul Stratton got the memory of his life on Friday when he went to his favorite team’s match at Goodison Park stadium.

Everton played a training match against Ukrainian Dynamo Kyiv and were leading 3–0 when they were awarded a penalty kick in the final moments. Coach Frank Lampard changed Dele Alli replaced by Stratton, who got to shoot the comma.

The supporter didn’t care about the thousands of pairs of eyes but definitely put the ball in the net. The goalkeeper from Kyiv didn’t hesitate and even gave the scorer a round of applause.

The hit was not officially recorded in the match protocol, but the result remained 3–0.

Stratton was able to perform at Goodison Park because he made headlines in March for his work for Ukraine.

At the time, Stratton used his week-long vacation to travel to the Ukrainian border to help people fleeing the war. of the Liverpool Echo says Stratton didn’t just want to “eat chips and watch Netflix” during the war.

The commentator of the match suspected that the fan would have been excited to take the penalty kick in front of a full home crowd. However, the narrator answered the argument aptly.

“Or is it exciting? He has driven to Poland three times.”