Football | A lucky fan received a gift from the soccer star – The children standing next to them couldn’t believe their eyes

Allan Saint-Maximin gave a valuable Rolex wristwatch to a Newcastle supporter after the match. Other fans watched the situation with their mouths agape.

8.8. 19:33

Premier League Playing for Newcastle Allan Saint-Maximin showed his gratitude to the team’s fans after the opening game of the season, when Nottingham Forest fell 2-0 at home.

The 25-year-old Saint-Maximin was signing autographs for supporters in the stands of the stadium when he suddenly pulled out a gold Rolex wristwatch and handed it to one lucky fan.

The man who received the gift thanked the French player profusely and extended his hand to him. Next to them, the children who were scrambling for autographs looked at the wristwatch with their mouths agape.

Specializing in wristwatches Chrono24 website estimates that even the cheapest Rolex watches cost around 3,000 euros.

The clock the recipient was revealed to be an Englishman on Twitter Steve Duttonwho is a big Newcastle supporter.

“I was completely speechless. I thought Allan was just coming to sign autographs and take pictures with the kids. I’m still in shock. I can’t thank Allan enough,” Dutton wrote.

Saint-Maximin has something to draw from. According to several British newspapers, he signed a long extension contract with Newcastle two years ago, which guarantees him a weekly salary of no less than 43,000 euros.

“Small encounters like this are the least I can do,” the player wrote on his Instagram account for his gift to Dutton.