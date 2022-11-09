Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Football | A leg amputee scored an incredible scissor kick goal

November 9, 2022
in World Europe
In Poland, it was seen that amputation is not an obstacle to great performances on football fields.

Scissor kick is perhaps the most difficult performance in football, as a successful shot requires excellent coordination, body control, kicking technique and eye for the ball.

Due to the reasons mentioned above, scissor kick goals are rarely seen, but sometimes one gets to witness one in a quite surprising environment, such as amputee football.

In Poland, amputees have their own league, where players move with the help of one healthy leg and two crutches.

A scissor kick from these starting points sounds almost impossible, but Polish Marcin Oleksy showed that this is not really the case.

Warta Poznań, represented by Oleksy, faced Stal Rzeszów on Sunday, and Oleksy started the scoring with a really great shot.

He received a cross from his teammate on the edge of the penalty area, pushed himself into the air, leaning on his second elbow and shot the ball into the back corner of the goal.

Warta eventually won the match with 4–0 goals, and continues in the second last place in the six-team series. Stal Rzeszów has lost all its matches. From 20 games, the balance is one scored goal and 120 conceded.

