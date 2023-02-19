Football | A hundred-strong crowd attacked Schalke supporters with clubs and screwdrivers

Schalke supporters were leaving for an away trip when supporters of two other clubs attacked them.

19.2. 19:12

Football Supporters of Schalke, who play in the German Bundesliga, were the target of a violent attack on Sunday.

The AFP news agency reports that the supporters were on their way to an away game against Union Berlin when, according to the police’s estimate, a group of at least a hundred people attacked them.

According to the police release, the attackers belonged to Borussia Dortmund and Rot-Weiss Essen supporter groups. At least they used baseball bats and screwdrivers as weapons.

The police received several calls to the scene, but the attackers fled before the police arrived. Four Schalke supporters who were attacked had to be hospitalized.

German According to the Waz.de website those who were attacked were so-called ultra supporters. The attack happened in the morning a little before 7:30.

According to AFP, there have been several clashes between football supporters in Germany recently. For example, in January, Bayern Munich supporters were attacked by Frankfurt supporters during a break at a gas station on the way.