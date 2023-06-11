Football | A huge setback for Manchester City in the opening period of the final – the superstar was injured

One of the best players on the field in the Champions League final was sidelined after half an hour.

Of the masters in the opening period of the league final, the pre-favorite Manchester City experienced a huge setback when the star player Kevin De Bruyne had to leave the final.

De Bruyne was injured at the half-hour mark and was left sitting on the pitch. He tried to continue the game, but the attempt was cut short in the 36th minute. De Bruyne motioned to the bench that he had to come off the pitch.

City replaced De Bruyne by Phil Foden in the 36th minute.

During the first half hour, De Bruyne once had time to flash his ability to give top passes to goal posts. In the 27th minute, De Bruyne found a goal stick running behind the line Erling Haaland’sbut Inter’s goalkeeper Andre Onana blocked a shot from a narrow angle by the Norwegian attacking colossus.

Two minutes later, De Bruyne tried to open the match himself when he shot from outside the penalty area, but the shot was headed for Onana.

De Bruyne was also injured in the 2021 final when City lost the final against Chelsea. That’s when he got head injuries, due to which he had to be hospitalized during the match. De Bruyne then collided with a Chelsea defender by Antonio Rüdiger with and broke his eye socket and nose in the collision.

City had a couple of pretty dangerous goal chances in the opening period, largely thanks to De Bruyne, but otherwise Inter kept City well under control. Inter directed City’s attacks to the wings and managed to cover City’s attempts to play the ball into the area between the defensive line and the midfielders.

Inter’s opportunity lay in the counter-attacks, which they started with speed when the opportunity arose. However, Inter did not manage to finish counterattacks very well.

For City, the most dangerous situation arose from a stray pass by City in the quarterback phase. Inter Nicolò Barella tried to lift the ball from far into the goal after City’s stray pass, but the attempt went wide.