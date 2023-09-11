Football | A huge contribution in the match against Slovenia – this is how Huuhkajat will make it to the European Championships

In the European Championship qualifiers, Finland will next face its worst rival, Slovenia. After that, the match schedule is easy.

Finland the goal of the men’s national football team for a place in the EC final tournament boils down to one match. The situation was confirmed on Sunday, when Huuhkajat lost to Denmark with the goals of 0–1, to the disappointment of the full Olympic Stadium.

When all the teams in qualifying group H have four matches to play, the situation is as follows: Slovenia and Denmark 13 points, Finland and Kazakhstan 12 points.

Finland will next face Slovenia on the away field, and only a win will keep the place in the EC final tournament in their own hands. After Slovenia, the program includes a home match against Kazakhstan and Northern Ireland. The qualifiers will end with an away match against San Marino.

Finland wins the last three matches with a normal performance, so there would be points without the Slovenia match on the 21st.

Denmark is the strongest team in the group and will probably advance to the group win. Slovenia is the Huuhkajie’s main opposition in the fight for the second place on the German EC turf.

Slovene the final program is more difficult than Finland’s for the last three matches. Slovenia will face Northern Ireland and Denmark away and finally Kazakhstan at home.

Northern Ireland and Kazakhstan should fall, but Denmark will probably be too tough away from home. A win is unlikely for Slovenia, and even a draw would be a good performance.

Thus, Slovenia is likely to take 6-7 points from their last three matches. This would mean 19–20 points without the Finland match.

Therefore, a draw against Ljubljana on October 15 would probably be enough for the Huuhkajs to reach the European Championships. However, it would still require help from Denmark.

If Finland loses to Slovenia, Huuhkajie’s competition venue will still need help from Northern Ireland or Kazakhstan.

With a win over Slovenia, Finland would almost certainly be in the race.