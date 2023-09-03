Football | A historic Saturday in the Premier League – it’s been almost 30 years since the last time

Evan Ferguson joined the club of Erling Haaland and Son Heung-min in the evening game of the Premier League.

2.9. 21:52

Football The English Premier League saw a rare treat on Saturday, when Brighton & Hove Albion Evan Ferguson bombed himself in the evening match alongside the stars.

Ferguson struck three times as Brighton beat Newcastle United 3-1 at home.

Manchester City Erling Haaland and Tottenham Hotspur Son Heung-min had already scored a hat trick in the afternoon matches. Ferguson became the third hat trick man of the day.

Statistical service Optan according to the Premier League, a round of three hat tricks was last seen almost 30 years ago.

Robbie Fowler, Alan Shearer and Tony Yeboah finished with three goals to a man on September 23, 1995.

Irish forward Ferguson added his name to a rare list on Saturday.

Ferguson is using Opta’s statistical data Squawka including Fowler, only the fourth player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League at the age of 18, by Michael Owen and by Chris Bart-Williams after.

Owen succeeded in the trick no less than three times in his time, so Ferguson’s hat trick was the sixth done by the 18-year-old in the Premier League.