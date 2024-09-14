Football | A harsh disappointment for HJK – the lead melted away in overtime to share the points

Football|The victory that was within HJK’s reach slipped away in the last moments.

Five Helsingin Jalkapalloklub’s journey to dominate the domestic football summer, which is aiming for consecutive Finnish men’s football championships, got complicated on Saturday against Seinäjoki Football Club.

HJK and SJK tied the score at 2-2 in the opening of the Veikkausliiga’s upper secondary series, when a free in front of the goal was forgotten Jaime Moreno passed by of Thijmen Nijhuis in the second minute of added time.

It pushed the heads of the Klubi camp towards the plastic mat of the Bolt arena in Töölö. With his debut in HJK’s shirt Roni Hood moments later, in front of the interview wall of the Ruutu service, it became apparent that the result was not satisfactory.

“Not really. Really disappointed. Yes, that should have been taken care of,” Hudd managed to squeeze himself.

After his 2–1 goal, Kevor Palumets (second left) received a hug from Lucas Lingman, who scored HJK’s opening goal.

HJK went to the upper continuation series, called the Championship Series, just one point behind Kuopio Palloseura. The situation was delicious for the Club: the championship was completely in their own hands and could be taken with five wins.

The plan fell apart already against SJK, when the full points pot that was within reach ended in a gigantic disappointment.

They were responsible for HJK’s goals on Saturday Lucas Lingman and Kevor Palumets. Lingman headed the equalizer in extra time of the opening half and Palumets slid the winning goal off the back post in the 68th minute.

“It’s nice to score goals. I wouldn’t have thought that I would do it on top, but I said ‘Perpa’ run to the back post. We score goals from there,” Lingman told Ruudu at halftime Perparim Hetemajh referring to.

SJK’s Fallou Ndiaye (right) gave HJK a cold shower in the opening of the upper secondary series.

Winger Ozan Kökçu was strongly involved in both of HJK’s hits, as he centered Lingman’s equalizer and provided a centering position for the one who initiated the 2–1 goal with his pass Lee to Erwin.

Palumets was allowed to place the ball freely in the SJK goal, when Kasper Paananen failed to guard the Estonian newcomer.

For the first time, HJK got a kick in their cart at the end of the opening half, when Kerho toppari Fallou Ndiaye went to end the attack he started by shooting the ball into the goal through the top bar.

HJK will play four more matches in the Championship. The season continues on Friday, September 20 as a guest of the Vaasa Ball Club.