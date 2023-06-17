Football | A hard setback for the champion favorite of the World Cup: the captain has to miss the games

of the United States Central defender and captain of the women’s national football team Becky Sauerbrunn has to miss the summer World Championships due to a leg injury. Finnish national team defender Natalia Kuikan Sauerbrunn, who plays with Portland Thorns, told about it on Twitter.

“I hoped, I worked and I hoped a little more that I would be able to return and lead the team in the World Cup, but after many discussions, unfortunately there is too much variation in my recovery schedule,” wrote Sauerbrunn, who played 216 A national matches.

The USA is already chasing its third consecutive and fifth overall world championship in the games organized in Australia and New Zealand. Sauerbrunn, 38, has won World Cup gold in 2015 and 2019 and Olympic gold in 2012 with the team.

Champion favorite The United States will face Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal in the opening group of the World Cup starting on July 20.