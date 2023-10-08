Pukki went to the national match break in quite a scoring mood.

Minnesota United Teemu Pukki is in an unstoppable mood in soccer’s MLS.

The Finnish forward scored four goals on Sunday night in Minnesota’s 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The 33-year-old Finnish striker started his goal streak at the end of the first half Emanuel Reynoson for the wonderful preliminary work. Reynoso passed Puk through and he rolled the ball By Jonathan Bond into the bottom corner of the guarded goal.

Pukki scored his second goal from the edge of the penalty area with his trademark low shot.

The hat trick was completed in the 67th minute from close range. The Finn finished the fourth goal again from a through drive.

Goat has scored a whopping eight goals in the five previous matches. Vire bodes well for the Huuhkajie, as Finland will face Slovenia next Saturday in the extremely important European Championship qualifying match. On Tuesday, October 17, they will face Kazakhstan.

Pukki has scored ten goals in the 13 MLS matches he has played.

The win over the Galaxy moved Minnesota to within a point of a Western Conference playoff spot. Minnesota plays its last regular season game after the national team break.