Football A great hit from Suomen Ykkönen rose to a super-popular site for millions to see: “No goalkeeper would have blocked that”

KTP’s Thomas Agyiri came out on the same channel as the football superstars.

Eagle Representative of KTP Thomas Agyiri scored a million spectators when the Football – themed 433 raised a stunning hit on their social media channels.

Ghanaian Agyiri, 26, scored the ball through the top corner of the goal in Ykkönen’s match against the EIF. A hit from the corner kick took KTP to the 2-0 lead.

KTP won the match played on Friday 3–2. Agyir’s hit spread to the world on Monday at 433 Twitter– Yes Instagramaccounts.

“No goalkeeper would have fought that,” it was written to accompany the video.

433 is a super popular channel in particular On Instagram, with more than 30 million followers. Twitterhas nearly 800,000 followers.

The video, published on Instagram, had already garnered nearly 1.3 million views by Monday’s inception, just a few hours after its release.

Agyiri has also represented the Turku Ball Club and Tampereen Ilves in Finland.

A great hit can be seen with the narration in Ykkönen’s official Twitteraccount.