Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football A great hit from Suomen Ykkönen rose to a super-popular site for millions to see: “No goalkeeper would have blocked that”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 28, 2020
in World
0

KTP’s Thomas Agyiri came out on the same channel as the football superstars.

Eagle Representative of KTP Thomas Agyiri scored a million spectators when the Football – themed 433 raised a stunning hit on their social media channels.

Ghanaian Agyiri, 26, scored the ball through the top corner of the goal in Ykkönen’s match against the EIF. A hit from the corner kick took KTP to the 2-0 lead.

KTP won the match played on Friday 3–2. Agyir’s hit spread to the world on Monday at 433 Twitter– Yes Instagramaccounts.

“No goalkeeper would have fought that,” it was written to accompany the video.

433 is a super popular channel in particular On Instagram, with more than 30 million followers. Twitterhas nearly 800,000 followers.

The video, published on Instagram, had already garnered nearly 1.3 million views by Monday’s inception, just a few hours after its release.

Agyiri has also represented the Turku Ball Club and Tampereen Ilves in Finland.

A great hit can be seen with the narration in Ykkönen’s official Twitteraccount.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Samsung's big battery Galaxy Tab A7 launched, price less than ₹ 18 thousand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In